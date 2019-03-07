House catches fire

Silver Street home completely destroyed by a fire yesterday morning. PICTURE: House catches fire Silver Street home completely destroyed by a fire yesterday morning. PICTURE: House catches fire

By Callum Marshall

A Silver Street home has been completely destroyed after a fire early yesterday morning. A neighbour calling firefighters and police about 1.30am, and the fire was put out at 3.30am.

Police Inspector Yvette Smith said strong winds had fuelled the fire and that the house had been unoccupied at the time.

Following a police and firies evacuation of the neighbourhood, she said paramedics had confirmed no one had suffered injuries or inhaled smoke.

