The one and only

Singer-songwriter Eleea will be performing at the Palace Hotel this weekend. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Singer-songwriter Eleea will be performing at the Palace Hotel this weekend. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Travel journalist and singer-songwriter Eleea is in the city and will be performing her one and only show this Saturday.

Eleea works as a singer-songwriter on the Gold Coast and is an avid traveller and travel journalist.

Her upcoming show will at The Palace Hotel on Saturday, kicking off from 9pm.

Please log in to read the whole article.