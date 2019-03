First Khanacross for 2019

This could be you, racing in the BSCC’s first Khanacross event of the year. PICTURE: Facebook This could be you, racing in the BSCC’s first Khanacross event of the year. PICTURE: Facebook

By Callum Marshall

The Barrier Sporting Car Club will be kick-starting their Khanacross competition this Saturday, with the club encouraging everyone to sign up and take part.

BSCC Secretary Kayelene Crossing said the club was “excited” to start up this year’s first event at the Racecourse.

“This Khanacross is the first one for the year and we’ve already got quite a few nominations for it,” she said.

