A week of league

Participants in last year’s Broken Hill league-tag. League-tag re-commences on Monday at the Lamb Oval as part of a week-long rugby league blitz by the ORL and CRL in Broken Hill, Menindee and Wilcannia. PICTURE: CRL Participants in last year’s Broken Hill league-tag. League-tag re-commences on Monday at the Lamb Oval as part of a week-long rugby league blitz by the ORL and CRL in Broken Hill, Menindee and Wilcannia. PICTURE: CRL

By Tyler Hannigan

Outback Rugby League will combine with the CRL, NRL and the Murdi Paaki Regional Rugby League Council to host a series of events next week designed to get players, volunteers and referees involved in the sport.

Broken Hill will host a majority of these events but Far West Competitions Support Officer for CRL Dallas Reeves said that this is normally the case and not a direct response to the Saints and United clubs pulling out of the 2019 season but admits promotion of the game in Broken Hill is important.

“Generally in recent years the accreditation courses have been run in Broken Hill as part of a week-long blitz that the National Rugby League (NRL) completes annually involving the Primary Schools League Tag Gala Day at Alma Oval on the Friday March 15,” Reeves said.

Please log in to read the whole article.