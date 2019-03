All on the line

A Grade grand final captains Tobias Hack (left) of North and Central’s David O’Mally with the Barrier District Cricket League’s Middleton shield. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan A Grade grand final captains Tobias Hack (left) of North and Central’s David O’Mally with the Barrier District Cricket League’s Middleton shield. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Minor premiers and defending champions North take on Central today in the A Grade grand final, a rematch of last season’s decider.

Please log in to read the whole article.