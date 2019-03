Dominant Warriors take on fairytale Bulldogs

Austin Wilson flicks a ball onto the leg side earlier this season. The talented junior has been in fine form for North over recent weeks. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Austin Wilson flicks a ball onto the leg side earlier this season. The talented junior has been in fine form for North over recent weeks. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The Warriors have the chance to break their grand final hoodoo but will be up against a confident North side riding a wave of momentum into today’s B Grade grand final.

The Warriors were the benchmark side throughout the season and finished miles ahead atop the ladder on 69 points, 28 clear of the second-placed West.

They went undefeated through the regular season including three wins over North. Those wins were by 64 runs in round one, by 49 runs in round six and by four wickets in round 11.

