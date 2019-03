Local stars show class

Patrick Reincke hits a backhand slice during Thursday night’s Open A Grade tennis. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Patrick Reincke hits a backhand slice during Thursday night’s Open A Grade tennis. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Just Wide

Ross Casey, Patrick Reincke, Nathan Crabb and Keiran Slee all continued their strong starts to the Open A tennis season by leading their teams to victory on Thursday night.

Casey and Steve Gleeson (Dropshots) picked up a comfortable win over Tyler Hannigan and Dale Pascoe (Smashes). They claimed the first doubles 7-4 before Casey outclassed Hannigan, dropping just one game on his way to a 7-1 win.

Pascoe was able to pick up a set against Gleeson 7-4 but Casey and Gleeson closed out the match with a 7-3 win in the second doubles.

