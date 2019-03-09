Silverlea hope

By Craig Brealey

Silverlea was so dear to everyone’s heart that the St Patrick’s Race Club did not have to think twice about letting it raise a bit of money on race day, the club’s vice president said yesterday.

Next Saturday, volunteers will be at the main entrance to the racecourse with buckets for donations to Broken Hill’s own school for children with profound intellectual disabilities.

The 58-year-old institution has helped thousands of children but is in danger of closing within weeks because government is no longer funding it.

Please log in to read the whole article.