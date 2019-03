Year of the Dog

North celebrate winning the A Grade premiership on Saturday. The Bulldogs won their second flag in a row in a masterful display. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan North celebrate winning the A Grade premiership on Saturday. The Bulldogs won their second flag in a row in a masterful display. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

North completed a dream local cricket season on Saturday by winning both the A Grade and B Grade grand finals.

The A Grade side’s comprehensive 102-run thumping of Central at the Alma Oval capped off a dominant season in which the Bulldogs lost only one match and also took out the T20 cup.

This was North’s second consecutive Demo Club A Grade premiership and captain Tobias Hack said it was different to last season’s emotionally charged win that came just days after the passing of their coach.

