Bulldogs complete miracle

North after their win in the B Grade grand final. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

North’s amazing late season B Grade run was capped off with a grand final win in a see-sawing match against the Warriors at the Zinc Oval on Saturday.

The Warriors batted first and made a positive start, moving to 31 thanks to Rhys Pavlich (26) and Chris West (12) before North’s Luke Larkins struck to remove West.

Regular wickets continued to fall with the experienced Ash Bates (1), Shane Dalby (8) and Leigh Scoble (1) coming and going in quick fashion.

