Two in a row

Nash Mitchell (left) and Jordan Vella following the final wicket in Saturday’s grand final. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Nash Mitchell (left) and Jordan Vella following the final wicket in Saturday’s grand final. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The Bulldogs showed their class in Saturday’s Demo Club A Grade decider by trouncing Central by 102 runs and claiming their second consecutive premiership.

Central captain Dave O’Mally won the toss and curiously opted to bowl on an Alma Oval that produced over 400 runs in last weekend’s semi-final between Central and South. Central batted first that day and won by four runs after posting 5-206 from their 40 overs.

The Magpies did have success chasing down 161 against North in round 12 when these sides most recently met which might have influenced their decision to bowl first.

Please log in to read the whole article.