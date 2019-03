Buckingham garners Silver City support

Eve-lyn Kennedy, Jeremy Buckingham and Bill and Chrissie Ashby along the Darling River. PICTURE: Supplied Eve-lyn Kennedy, Jeremy Buckingham and Bill and Chrissie Ashby along the Darling River. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Eve-lyn Kennedy, once Broken Hill’s Greens candidate for the seat of Barwon, has now joined a group Upper House ticket spearheaded by former Greens MP and now Independent Jeremy Buckingham.

The 15-strong group was announced by Mr Buckingham last week and includes fellow Broken Hill resident Mark Hutton from the Darling River Action Group (DRAG) and Wentworth Councillor Jane MacAllister.

The group is comprised of water, coal seam gas and environmental activists from across the state.

