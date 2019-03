Enter the Dragon

The Barrier Range Dragon, an endangered local reptile, that experts are seeking more information about. PICTURE: Supplied The Barrier Range Dragon, an endangered local reptile, that experts are seeking more information about. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

The Barrier Field Naturalists Club is tonight running a free information session about the rare Barrier Range Dragon, an endangered reptile.

The session will be hosted by Australian Herpetologists (reptile experts) Gerry Swan and Ross Sadlier.

“The Barrier Range Dragon was only prescribed about five years ago and until then it was thought to be an outlying population of a South Australian Rock Dragon,” said Mr Swan.

Please log in to read the whole article.