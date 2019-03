Pre-poll starts as race tightens in NSW election

Locals casting their votes yesterday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Locals casting their votes yesterday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Pre-poll voting began yesterday for the state election and attracted a large turnout to the polling booth in the old Pellew & Moore building.

As the election race heated up, several candidates began to post on social media what their how-to-vote cards would look like this weekend.

They included where they’d be preferencing the other candidates and parties for the upper and lower houses.

