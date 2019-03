World stage for local pool players

Glenn Williams (from left), Krystal Morton and Aaron Williams are three of the four local players that have been selected to play for Australia at the Blackball Nations Cup later this year. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Glenn Williams (from left), Krystal Morton and Aaron Williams are three of the four local players that have been selected to play for Australia at the Blackball Nations Cup later this year. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Four local eight-ball players will represent Australia on the world stage at the 2019 Blackball Nations Cup to be held in Cyprus later this year.

Glenn Williams has been selected in the Australian Masters team while sons Aaron and Rhys have been picked in the men’s open teams. Crystal Morton will also play in the women’s team.

Blackball shares many similarities to Eightball, which is more common in Australia, with some slight tweaks to the rules including in relation to foul shots.

