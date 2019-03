Barry loves Doreen

Barry and Doreen Gresham today celebrate 65 years of marriage. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Sixty-five years of marriage is quite the achievement, and Barry and Doreen Gresham will be celebrating just that today.

They met in what they described as a “shipboard romance” when they were sailing from Australia to England. After the journey, Barry said he felt as though he’d left something behind.

“So I wrote a letter to Doreen and asked her if I sent her the money would she come and marry me,” he said.

