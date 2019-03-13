Morgan Street leaders
Wednesday, 13th March, 2019
This year’s Student Representative Council. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson
By Emily Ferguson
Morgan Street Public School inducted their newest student leaders in a ceremony on Tuesday.
The ceremony consisted of speeches from staff, students and special guests, each voicing their ideas of what leadership means to them.
Principal Scott Sanford said: “It doesn’t matter what the badge you receive today says, you have a responsibility to our school, to students from kindergarten to year six.
