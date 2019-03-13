Mark’s mission for the river

By Craig Brealey

The Darling River has many friends around the nation and among the most faithful is Mark Merritt.

For three years he has been driving to the river from his home near Kempsey on the coast and, for the last year, recording and filming interviews with people who have lived on it and witnessed its shocking decline.

The radio producer puts their stories on his “Vanishing River - Voices from the Darling” website and has also collected samples of the polluted water from the river and had it analysed.

