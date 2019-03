RFDS restoration project

RFDS Aviation Heritage curator Noel Passlow stands ready to restore their historic Nomad aircraft with the help of volunteers. PICTURE: Myles Burt RFDS Aviation Heritage curator Noel Passlow stands ready to restore their historic Nomad aircraft with the help of volunteers. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The RFDS is looking for volunteers to help restore its historic Nomad aircraft.

The plane has been displayed at the RFDS entrance for 20 years, but has been moved for restoration works led by RFDS Aviation Heritage curator Noel Passlow.

The work will take about three months before the aircraft is moved back to its original position.

