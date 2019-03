Pimms tent a sweet addition to St. Pats

Nathan Fell makes sure the Pimms Tent is up and running whilst doing a spot of light reading. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Nathan Fell makes sure the Pimms Tent is up and running whilst doing a spot of light reading. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

St Pat’s volunteer Nathan Fell was spotted testing out the Pimms Tent ahead of the big race day this weekend.

The Pimms tent has been a talking point of this year’s St Pat’s Races as it is a new addition and has locals very excited.

St Pat’s secretary Kimberley Fell said almost all booked places have been sold.

Please log in to read the whole article.