Thanks for the great care Julie

Julie Baldwin on her last day at St Anne's Nursing Home. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

After thirty-five years working at St Anne’s Nursing Home, Julie Baldwin had worked her last day and is now retired.

Julie first began work at St Anne’s Nursing home in 1984 as a registered nurse, “I remember when the Sisters of Compassion handed the nursing home over to Southern Cross Care ... it was a small 52 bed facility,” she said.

In 1997, Julie was promoted to a management role and since then has been in either a director or managers position.

