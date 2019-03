Send us clean water ‘whatever it takes’

Senator Rex Patrick with Warlpa Thompson (left) and Derek Hardman of the Barkandji Native Title Corporation at the Senate committee hearing in the Civic Centre, yesterday. PICTURE: Supplied Senator Rex Patrick with Warlpa Thompson (left) and Derek Hardman of the Barkandji Native Title Corporation at the Senate committee hearing in the Civic Centre, yesterday. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

The mother of a baby born in December has not been back to her home on the Darling River because she fears for the life of her child, a government inquiry heard yesterday.

“You can’t turn on the taps and have safe drinking water,” Katharine McBride, of Tolarno Station, south of Menindee, told a Senate Committee in Broken Hill.

“It is no place for a newborn,” said Mrs McBride.

