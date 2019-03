Hill’s History the theme for art comp

Councillor Maureen Clark with her brush and the info sheet for the Silver Dreams and Red Dust Art competition. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Councillor Maureen Clark with her brush and the info sheet for the Silver Dreams and Red Dust Art competition. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

An art competition sponsored by the Rotary Club of Broken Hill has just started up for this year’s Heritage Festival.

Councillor Maureen Clark said the ‘Silver Dreams and Red Dust’ competition was themed around the Heritage Festivals’ mining and unionism one.

“The theme of the festival is mining and unionism in Broken Hill so following on from that theme, but very broadly, the art competition will be based around Silver Dreams and Red Dust,” she said.

