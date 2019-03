Kicking goals in Kenya

By Callum Marshall

Broken Hill-born Darren Flowers is on a mission to support kids’ soccer in Kenya alongside his wife Anne, with a familiar local name being brought along as well, writes Callum Marshall.

Darren, who’s currently in town as the Barwon Election Manager, said he had initially started up a kids soccer team in Thika when he was over in Kenya in 2013.

“So in 2013 we went to Kenya to live,” he said. “I had a visa issue so we had to come back, but one of our kids said they wanted to play soccer and get a team organised.

