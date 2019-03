Summers for the sick kids

Trystan Summers has begun preparations for the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ride for Sick Kids which will take place in Adelaide in November. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Trystan Summers will later this year embark on his greatest challenge on the bike.

The police officer is the newest addition to the gang of locals to participate in the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ride for Sick Kids, joining Mark Craven and Tim Ferguson in the one thousand kilometre journey around Adelaide later this year.

Trystan was inspired by one of his colleagues from Dareton that has previously participated in the ride.

