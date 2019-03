Trifecta champion returns

Horse It’s Fred with trainer Paula Trenwith, who is all smiles after taking out the 2017 Outback Cup. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Horse It’s Fred with trainer Paula Trenwith, who is all smiles after taking out the 2017 Outback Cup. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Ten years after her horse Nozi completed the Outback Cup trifecta, South Australian trainer Paula Trenwith returns to St Pat’s with hopes of more success.

Trenwith first made the trek to Broken Hill in 2006 before a trio of Outback Cup wins by Nozi in 2007, 2008 and 2009 as well as a fourth cup victory in 2017 with It’s Fred.

Having missed out on last year’s meeting, Trenwith said that she can’t wait to get back to Broken Hill where she’s had so much success over the years.

