The Deal seals it

The Deal, driven by Jamie Williams, wins the 2019 Rocky Baker Memorial Pacing Cup last night. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan The Deal, driven by Jamie Williams, wins the 2019 Rocky Baker Memorial Pacing Cup last night. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

An actioned-packed night has capped off Broken Hill’s harness racing season with The Deal taking home the sought-after Rocky Baker Memorial Cup.

The feature race of the night saw a lengthy delay following a wet patch on the scoreboard end of the track. The issue was dealt with by stewards and the track workers to get the night back underway.

Once the action got going, local favourite Bettatobelucky made the early running. The Donald Pimm-trained 10-year-old gelding set a blistering pace upfront but The Deal was hot on its heels.

