Pre-poll numbers climb in Silver City

By Callum Marshall

With a week to go until the State election, a good number of Hillites continued pouring into the pre-poll station at the old Pellew & Moore building to get their votes in early.

As of yesterday morning, over 1600 had already voted at the pre-poll station with numbers climbing during the week.

The numbers started off with about 300 on Monday, 410 on Tuesday, 460 Wednesday and 480 Thursday.

