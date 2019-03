Team of the year

North skipper Tobias Hack has been selected in the BDT A Grade Team of the Year. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan North skipper Tobias Hack has been selected in the BDT A Grade Team of the Year. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

With Broken Hill’s local senior cricket wrapping up last week it’s now time to reflect and review on a season that produced some surprise results and stunning performances with both bat and ball.

The season reviews for each club will come over next week but today I’m picking my team of the year, the best of Broken Hill’s A Grade cricketers for the past season.

Opening the innings is the evergreen Bill Bergman who scored 282 runs from 11 innings and a highest score of 66 in his return to A Grade cricket this season with the Dogs. Bergman was also fantastic with the gloves, effecting 10 stumpings with a number of them off North’s seam bowlers.

Please log in to read the whole article.