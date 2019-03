Eyes are smilin’

More than 30 punters dressed up as Irish leprechauns for St Pat's Races, looking to make a mighty pot of gold. PICTURES: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

From the punters waving their tickets to the competitors lining up for the fashions, the St Patrick’s Day Races was a great day for all.

President Allan Carter said from walking about the course to judge the crowd it all looked pretty good.

“I was out there for the preliminaries at the fashions and there was a good crowd around there, and they seem to be getting into the spirit of it,” Mr Carter said.

