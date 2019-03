Water man on the job

Regional Town Water Supply Co-ordinator James McTavish was appointed in January after mass fish deaths at Menindee. PICTURE: Supplied Regional Town Water Supply Co-ordinator James McTavish was appointed in January after mass fish deaths at Menindee. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

The newly-appointed Regional Town Water Supply Co-ordinator James McTavish has said the government is looking to help those who’ve delivered water to Far West communities, alongside other measures that will help guarantee water reliability.

His comments follow on from numerous conversations he’s had with Essential Water and the Central Darling Shire Council, alongside other groups, about how to help out Far West communities.

He was appointed in late January, and started in early February, to resolve issues with the quality, acceptability and availability of town water.

Please log in to read the whole article.