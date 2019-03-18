Bunch of stunners
Monday, 18th March, 2019
Judges Alanna Smith, Steve ‘Sandman’ Abbott and Shahna Smith had a tough day of picking winners amongst a variety of fashionable contestants. PICTURES: Myles Burt
By Myles Burt
An array of creative and elegant competitors lined up for the St Pat’s Fashions of the Field and stunned a delighted crowd on Saturday.
Fashions coordinator Holly Howard said the competition went rally well this year with a lot of participation from locals and travellers.
“The weather was perfect so I think that increased the crowd,” Ms Howard said.
Please log in to read the whole article.