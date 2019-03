Owl swoops for Cup

By Tyler Hannigan

On a day dominated by visiting trainers at the St Pat’s race meeting, South Australian runner Owl On The Prowl took out the 2019 Outback Cup.

Owl On The Prowl, trained by Jordan Frew in Murray Bridge, started on the third line of betting behind Karadoc Kid and Free Willy in the feature race of the day, but it was two other horses that posed the biggest threat down the straight.

As the field rounded the bend and headed for home in front of the large crowd, three main contenders broke away with Cooee March on the inside, last year’s race winner Kazoom out wide and Owl On The Prowl running up the middle.

