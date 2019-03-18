Bunch of stunners

Judges Alanna Smith, Steve ‘Sandman’ Abbott and Shahna Smith had a tough day of picking winners amongst a variety of fashionable contestants. Judges Alanna Smith, Steve ‘Sandman’ Abbott and Shahna Smith had a tough day of picking winners amongst a variety of fashionable contestants.

By Myles Burt

An array of creative and elegant competitors lined up for the St Pat’s Fashions of the Field and stunned a delighted crowd on Saturday.

Fashions coordinator Holly Howard said the competition went rally well this year with a lot of participation from locals and travellers.

“The weather was perfect so I think that increased the crowd,” Ms Howard said.

