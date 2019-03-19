Nessie tribute

By Myles Burt

Preparations for the Nessie Osten Memorial Concert are going well as local orchestras, bands and choirs unite to put on a show.

The concert is being held as a tribute to Nessie Osten OAM who sadly passed away on September 1 last year.

Nessie had a strong connection and association with the various local music ensembles such as the Broken Hill Civic Orchestra, Broken Hill Philharmonic Society, the Barrier Industrial Unions Band and the Cameron Pipe Band.

