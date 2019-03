Gallery volunteer retires, again

Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery volunteers, from left, Lorelei Roberts, Phyllis Files, Heather McInnes, Maxine Purcell and Pat Vaughn. PICTURE: Supplied Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery volunteers, from left, Lorelei Roberts, Phyllis Files, Heather McInnes, Maxine Purcell and Pat Vaughn. PICTURE: Supplied

A volunteer is starting her second retirement after clocking up an impressive 20 years’ service at the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery.

Heather McInnes has volunteered at the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery for an impressive 20 years.

Heather started volunteering at the gallery with long-time friend and bowls team-mate Phyllis Files in 1999 when it was previously named the Broken Hill City Art Gallery and located in the upstairs gallery of the Entertainment Centre (now named Civic Centre).

