Rob backs Roy

Tolarno Station’s Rob McBride with Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Roy Butler. PICTURE: Supplied Tolarno Station’s Rob McBride with Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Roy Butler. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Tolarno Station’s Rob McBride has given his support to the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate for Barwon, Roy Butler.

Mr McBride, who’s spoken out strongly against the state government’s handling of water issues along the Darling River and Menindee Lakes over the last several years, said Mr Butler was a strong candidate to go up against the Nationals’ decades-long grip of Barwon.

“Roy’s spent the last year really getting a thorough understanding of the river, the problems that we face and the changes we need in government to get the Darling River back,” he said.

