David Bowler Award

Indiana Shamroze-Tumes Indiana Shamroze-Tumes

The David Bowler Memorial Award $5,000 scholarship recipient for 2019 has a passion for paediatric nursing and hopes to pursue midwifery training in Broken Hill after she graduates.

Indiana Shamroze-Tumes (21) has just started her third year in her Bachelor of Nursing external course at the University of South Australia. She has worked as an Assistant Nurse at the Broken Hill Hospital for three years and hopes on graduation to work as a Paediatric Registered Nurse with Far West LHD.

“I want to give back to the local community and work to improve the health outcomes for children living in Broken Hill and the Far West region,” she said of her career aspirations.

Please log in to read the whole article.