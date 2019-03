Silverlea fundraiser

Diana Ferry or Silverlea Early Childhood Services and John Wren of the Silver City Cinema, are excited for the upcoming premier of Dumbo. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Diana Ferry or Silverlea Early Childhood Services and John Wren of the Silver City Cinema, are excited for the upcoming premier of Dumbo. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

In about 1983, Diana Ferry and John Wren hosted a Village Colour-In competition in conjunction with the BDT to coincide with the screening of the film “Dumbo”.

Decades later and Diana, now the Chair of the Silverlea Early Childhood Services board, is once again joining the Silver City Cinema’s John for a fundraiser for Silverlea and the new live-action remake of Dumbo.

They agreed that it was all a big coincidence and that is “just meant to be”.

Please log in to read the whole article.