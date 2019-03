Diamond couple

Bill and Barbara Lenton celebrate 60 years of marriage today.PICTURE: Callum Marshall Bill and Barbara Lenton celebrate 60 years of marriage today.PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Twenty years is not bad, 40 years is also pretty impressive, but a 60-year wedding anniversary is something quite special, and that’s exactly what locals Bill and Barbara Lenton are celebrating today.

A big presence within the local car and bowls communities over those 60 years, the Lenton’s were married on March 20, 1959, at the Methodist Manse.

They were members of the Barrier Sporting Car Club during their early years, with Bill winning quite a few trophies in the stock and sprint car races, before moving onto the vintage cars.

Please log in to read the whole article.