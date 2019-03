Lasting union

Margaret and George Harris with a photograph from their wedding 60 years ago today. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Margaret and George Harris with a photograph from their wedding 60 years ago today. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Margaret and George have shared many years of wonderful memories and today they celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

They met at the Palais Square Dance after George was asked to make up Margaret’s set, and they ended up as dance partners.

After that they dated occasionally for about 18 months.

