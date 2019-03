Teachers’ union backs Labor

Country Labor candidate Darriea Turley (second left) with (from left) Helen Walton, Nicole Spiers and Sonja McEvoy. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Country Labor candidate Darriea Turley (second left) with (from left) Helen Walton, Nicole Spiers and Sonja McEvoy. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Barrier Teachers Association has joined the NSW Teachers Federation in supporting NSW Labor’s educational policies before the state election on Saturday.

With water and infrastructure dominating the election coverage, President of the Barrier Teachers Association, Maureen Clark, said it was good that education was now being discussed.

“As President of the Barrier Teachers Association, the NSW Teachers Federation is delighted to finally hear politicians talking about education coming up to this election,” she said.

