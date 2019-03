Polls predict close election

Local volunteers for Barwon candidates (from left ) Pat Reville (Country Labor), Matt McCarthy (Nationals), June Lee (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers) and Lois Lawrence (Nationals). The volunteers have all been working hard since pre-poll started on March 11. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The latest YouGov Galaxy poll has the two major parties neck-and-neck just several days out from the state election.

The poll, which appeared in the Daily Telegraph yesterday, had the two party preferred vote at 50-50, with the Coalition recording a 41% primary vote, Labor 38%, Greens 9%, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers 3% and One Nation 1%.

The sample of 1016 was, according to the Tele, taken before video emerged on Tuesday showing Labor Leader Michael Daley saying that ‘foreigners’ were replacing young kids in Sydney and taking their jobs.

