Worry on the Murray

Clair Bates, a Barkindji woman, giving evidence at the Citizens’ Inquiry in Wentworth yesterday. PICTURE: Anne Spudvilas Clair Bates, a Barkindji woman, giving evidence at the Citizens’ Inquiry in Wentworth yesterday. PICTURE: Anne Spudvilas

By Craig Brealey

People on the Murray were just as worried about their river as those on the Darling, the chair of a public inquiry said yesterday.

Dr Michelle Maloney, a lawyer, is leading a Citizens’ Inquiry into the Darling River and Menindee lakes that began on Tuesday in Buronga and continued yesterday in Wentworth.

More hearings will be conducted by the four-member panel in Broken Hill today and tomorrow.

Please log in to read the whole article.