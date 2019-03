Bulldogs bulldoze competition

Codie Howard’s 438 runs and 25 wickets made him North’s most valuable player as their A Grade side won their second consecutive premiership. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Codie Howard’s 438 runs and 25 wickets made him North’s most valuable player as their A Grade side won their second consecutive premiership. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The North Cricket Club took all before them in 2018/19, winning A Grade, T20 and B Grade titles in a season of domination.

Their A Grade side was the benchmark team of the competition, losing only one game on their way to a second consecutive premiership. Other than their round 12 defeat by Central, North were never seriously challenged throughout the season and capped it off with a 102-run thrashing of the Magpies in the grand final.

They also went undefeated in the T20’s, knocking off South by four wickets in what turned out to be the final.

Please log in to read the whole article.