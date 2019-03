Talent scouts tour far west

Wallabies legend Glen Ella will be in Broken Hill next Friday as part of Rugby Australia’s Indigenous talent search tour. PICTURE: Supplied Wallabies legend Glen Ella will be in Broken Hill next Friday as part of Rugby Australia’s Indigenous talent search tour. PICTURE: Supplied

By Tyler Hannigan

Australia’s peak rugby union body will search for Indigenous talent in the far west next week.

Members of Rugby Australia’s High-Performance team are touring regional areas to identify Indigenous talent around the country with the aim to fill two First Nations Rugby Sevens squads to compete in national and international tournaments.

The search, dubbed the ‘#dreamBigTime’ tour, begins on Monday, March 25, in Bathurst and will head further west as the week goes on, arriving in Wilcannia and Broken Hill on Friday.

Please log in to read the whole article.