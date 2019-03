Marg calls it a day

Margaret Aitken handed back her St Vincent de Paul Society apron after more than 20 years of service. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Margaret Aitken retired yesterday after 24 years of service with the St Vincent de Paul Society.

In the early years, Margaret was a conference member, which meant she helped people that needed all kinds of assistance and she was also the Secretary of Our Lady Perpetual Succour.

She was described by co-workers as a great and excellent worker, and someone who is easy to get along with.

