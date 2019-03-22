Final shots

By Callum Marshall

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party and New South Wales Labor have come under renewed attack from the state Coalition this week over gun laws, with several Coalition party elders expressing their concern as well.

However, both the SFF and Labor have hit back at the Coalition’s rhetoric and said that any comments saying that they would relax gun laws in the state were “disingenuous” and part of a “smear campaign”.

The debate kick-started earlier this week when former Prime Minister John Howard warned about any potential softening of the National Firearms Agreement, with his comments being echoed by former Deputy Prime Minister Tim Fischer.

