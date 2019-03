Inquiry in the Hill

Dr Michelle Maloney (left) with Mayor Darriea Turley. PICTURE: Craig Brealey Dr Michelle Maloney (left) with Mayor Darriea Turley. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

The situation on the Darling River was being largely ignored by government but people would always seek justice, an environmental lawyer said yesterday.

Dr Michelle Maloney is chairing the Citizens’ Inquiry into the Darling River and the Menindee Lakes which opened here yesterday.

Broken Hill is the third stop on the inquiry panel’s travels up the river to take evidence from people about how its destruction had affected their lives and what could be done to fix it.

