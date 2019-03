Citizens’ Inquiry gathers evidence

Greg Curran, former veterinary officer with the NSW Department of Primary Industries, with Echuca farmer Tuesday Browell (right) and Gabrielle Wilkins from Sydney who was in town and went to observe yesterday’s Citizens’ Inquiry hearings. PICTURE: Craig Brealey Greg Curran, former veterinary officer with the NSW Department of Primary Industries, with Echuca farmer Tuesday Browell (right) and Gabrielle Wilkins from Sydney who was in town and went to observe yesterday’s Citizens’ Inquiry hearings. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

The only hope for the Darling River was honest, impartial leadership that puts scientific evidence before politics and greed, an inquiry was told yesterday.

Witnesses testified to the damage done to the natural world and the livelihoods of people from Menindee and Broken Hill to Echuca on the Murray River.

The Citizens’ Inquiry into the Darling River and Menindee Lakes was in the city to gather evidence of people’s personal experience for a report it will present to the Commonwealth and the Basin states.

